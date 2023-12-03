Although more than a year has passed since its launch, people have not been able to forget Elden Ring Because with each update secrets not seen before are discovered, there are players who have accumulated hundreds of hours in this RPG to explore every corner of its open map. This brings us to the long-awaited DLC called Shadow of the Erdtreewhich until now has not shown signs of life, and it seems that things will continue like this for quite some time.

This same year, FromSoftware launched another installment of the franchise Armored Core, so it is a little complicated that they have started working on this extra content for last year’s best game, but it seems that things are going according to the plan set by the studio. This has been mentioned by the company’s producer, Yasuhiro Kitaomentioning that things are being seen, but at the same time, the public cannot expect the content to be released to consoles and computers soon.

The first announcement that was made about this new DLC was through an image and a Tweet from FromSoftware, which has been published for approximately nine months, and since then not much has been said about it, only leaks in the game’s art book, in which it is said that things are not over in the medieval land . A couple of updates have been released as well, but nothing really worth mentioning.

For now, we will have to wait for news from Bandai Namco, and The Game Awards It could be the perfect scenario.

Via: Game Watch

Editor’s note: The good thing is that you can wait patiently, since in the meantime there will be many video games available on the market. Of course, for how long it’s taking we can expect an expansion rather than a DLC, so it will be worth having it later.