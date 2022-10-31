After retiring injured in Villarreal’s match last Sunday against Athletic Club for La Liga de España, the Argentine Giovani Lo Celso He was waiting to find out what the medical studies that carried out on him had shown, in view of the debut of his team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Unfortunately, it was confirmed that the southpaw suffered a muscle tear in his right legwhich will require some three weeks of recovery, so he will arrive with just enough for the debut of Lionel Scaloni’s team in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, against Saudi Arabia on November 22 in the first match of Group C.
Although it is a small tear, it is impossible for the number “20” to have less than 21 days of recovery, so DT Scaloni should already start thinking about what variant he can use in the middle of the field with the aim of replacing the former Rosario Central, if he definitely does not arrive in conditions for that debut.
Similarly, his call to the World Cup is not in doubt, far from it, being key to the coach’s structure and to the squad that is already more than consolidated, but he will have to get in shape physically with a good recovery to be able to have minutes on the big date.
