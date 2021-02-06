Recently, a book for fans of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. This includes a selection of art from the manga, as well as some independent stories from the series.

But it also includes some comments from the creator of the story, the mangaka Koyoharu Gotōge. There, she talks about the new projects she has in mind, and it comes out that she has no plans to do a sequel.

Don’t expect more from Kimetsu no Yaiba in the future

That is, create a continuation of the adventures of Tanjirou and company. If they read the end of the manga, then a second part would not make any sense.

It is understandable that Gotōge do not want to follow a chapter of your life as a creator that has already closed. In recent months he has carried out or collaborated with spin-offs of the series, some of them designed to explain the background of some characters. But those are side stories and nothing more.

Kimetsu no Yaiba – Hinokami Kepputan game no longer exclusive to PlayStation

None fall into the sequel category, but instead take place in the past of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba.

It seems that Koyoharu Gotōge wants to avoid the tendency to create sequels with the children of the main characters.

In recent years this has become common for series like Naruto, Inuyasha and more recently with The Seven Deadly Sins. Some continuations are justified, but others are more forced.

Koyoharu Gotōge already has other plans

In the fan book it is mentioned that this mangaka you already have an idea to develop. You are interested in a romantic comedy, which will be set in a science fiction plot.

Apparently she is a fan of the latter genre, and has spent her time watching old movies of this type. She is especially interested in comparing her current experience with them with the one she had in the past, when she saw them as a child.

At this stage, Gotōge She is a complete winner. The manga of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has sold more than 100 million copies, his anime is the most watched, and his film is the highest grossing in history in Japan.

You can do whatever you want, like propose something new! We do not doubt that any publisher will be interested in your new work. He has yet to start doing it, so it will take some time for us to see it.

Source.



