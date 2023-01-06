Last year was important for the franchise of Assassin’s Creed, since several projects linked to the brand were announced through a dedicated special direct. Among the most important announcements was the confirmation of an adaptation for Netflixwhich, although it was on the right track, has now encountered its first bump.

Through a new interview, the screenwriter and producer, Jeb Stuarthas mentioned that for now it no longer has anything to do with the long-awaited project of the saga of Ubisoft. Even in past months he had been declared as the showrunner, but now the show is going to continue with other people whose corresponding position has not been revealed.

This is the statement he gave to the media Collider:

I think it was more because the executives moved from Los Angeles to London. Unfortunately, that caused another group of producers to inherit my vision instead of developing their own vision. So I think it’s fair. I think it’s a tremendous franchise. It was just a nice mutual break to move on.

For now there is no release date for the series Assassin’s Creedbut this will probably slow her down a bit more.

Via: Collider

Editor’s note: This series has been talked about for a long time, and it seems that now we will have to wait a long time to at least have the first video preview. At least this year a new video game of the saga arrives.