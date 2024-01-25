Bad news was known this Thursday in the Colombian women's national team. The starting goalkeeper, Catalina Perez suffered a delicate knee injury.

Pérez is a goalkeeper in the Werder Bremen of the German Women's Bundesliga, a club that confirmed the news.

“Very bitter: Catalina #Pérez is out indefinitely due to a torn cruciate ligament,” the club said on its X account. “Get well soon, Cata!” he adds.

During his time at Napoli, Italy. (2020-2021)

Pérez, 29, has spent his career outside the country: he has been to the United States, Italy, Spain, Brazil and now Germany.

He is a member of the Colombian National Team, with which he debuted in 2010. He was recently in the Senior World Cup.

official statement

“Bitter news shortly before the restart of the Women's Bundesliga Google Pixel: Catalina Pérez suffered a cruciate ligament injury during training on Wednesday afternoon. “The 29-year-old will be out for the rest of the season.”

“This is very bitter news and diagnosis. We will give Cata all possible support, we will walk the path with her and work on her return,” says Birte Brüggemann, director of women's and women's football. Coach Thomas Horsch is also involved. affected: “It hurts me a lot about Cata. He has big plans for the coming months, not only did he want to prove his worth to us, but he also wanted to represent Colombia in goal at the Olympic Games. Unfortunately, now he will miss this great goal, but “We will support her with everything we can and hope she can return to the field as soon as possible.”

Catalina Pérez moved from Brazil to SV Werder last summer and made three appearances for the green and white this season, including a DFB Cup match against Borussia Mönchengladbach.

PABLO ROMERO

SPORTS

