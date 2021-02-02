This Tuesday started with bad news in River training, at River Camp (in Ezeiza) when it was known that the Colombian midfielder Jorge Carrascal, who tested positive for coronavirus and in this way will miss the debut in the Argentine Cup, which will be on Wednesday 10, against Deportivo del Pronunciamiento, from Entre Ríos, a Federal A team.

This meeting, which will mark the start of the official 2021 season for the team Millionaire, will be played at the Florencio Sola stadium, in Banfield, starting at 9:10 p.m., and with a broadcast by TyC Sports.This morning, the team led by Marcelo Gallardo performed the corresponding swabs (the usual antigen test) and there it was known the positive of Covid-19 of the Colombian Carrascal, who for now did not present any symptoms.

Carrascal will have to be -at least- 10 days isolated and, for this reason, Gallardo will not be able to take it into account at the start of the official activity, which for the Millionaire It will be Wednesday the 10th the “Depro” entrerriano, for the 32nd of the Argentine Cup.

Other times. The celebration of a goal by Lucas Pratto (currently at Feyenoord in the Netherlands) against the Quito League in October 2020, together with Jorge Carrascal and Cristian Ferreira, the latter two affected by Covid-19 Photo: AFP / Agust {in Marcarian.

In addition, like Carrascal: he has coronavirus, in River they had to isolate the midfielder Cristian Ferreira for being close contact of the Colombian, who would arrive with just enough for the final against Racing that would be played on February 24. The Academy was the winner of the 2018/19 Super League and River is the champion of the last Argentine Cup (2019). This meeting will take place at the Sole Mother of Cities Stadium in Santiago del Estero, a province governed by Gerardo Zamora and which has Pablo Toviggino as one of the main collaborators of the president of the AFA, Claudio “Chiqui” Wall.

ℹ [Parte médico] After the swabs carried out this morning, Jorge Carrascal tested positive for Covid-19. The player is isolated like Cristian Ferreira, by close contact. – River Plate (@RiverPlate) February 2, 2021

Carrascal and Ferreira share the trip by car, so in River they also decided to isolate the other midfielder until further studies are carried out and rule out that he has coronavirus as “close contact”.

This is the fourth positive case in River’s professional team after those of Ezequiel Centurión – the fourth goalkeeper on the Gallardo team – and Milton Casco, who was infected with the disease in early September. In November, Rafael Santos Borré also tested positive for Covid-19.

And it is worth noting that this Monday, Gonzalo Montiel ended practice with an overload in his left calf, and that Ferreira himself is recovering from a strain he suffered in the middle of last week.

It is worth remembering that River won three editions of the Argentine Cup, in 2016 (4-3 against Rosario Central), 2017 (2-1 against Atlético Tucumán) and 2019 (3-0 against Central Córdoba, from Santiago del Estero, in the Malvinas Argentinas Stadium, Mendoza), and therefore will “premiere” its last title in the competition that started in 2020 and had to be interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic.

JCH.

Look also

