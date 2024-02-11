This Saturday during the duel Blue Cross against Atlético San Luis in it Sports City Stadiumthe Uruguayan Gabriel Fernandez He suffered a serious injury, which generated a lot of uncertainty among the fans because after seeing the player leave the field in tears in the 'cart of misfortunes' they wondered what the diagnosis would be and if it would be serious.
Unfortunately that was the case. The bull He was taken directly to the hospital and although it was thought that it would take more time to determine the severity, the diagnosis was quickly made and it was a rupture of the cruciate ligaments in the right knee, so he will undergo surgery as soon as possible without realizing it. know the recovery time, which will be subject to evolution, although at least for Clausura 2024 it will not return.
It was in the 21st minute of the match when the striker fought the round in the rival area and his leg got stuck, leaving him lying on the grass. From that moment he generated concern and even in the post-match press conference, the Argentine coach Martin Anselmi He was already preparing for the worst because he commented 'The images that are seen do not give good signs'.
It must be remembered that Fernandez It arrived for this semester as a solution to the attack, achieving two scores so far, however, Machine He will have to cope without his presence, but they still have time to replace him because registrations are open for players who do not have a contract.
