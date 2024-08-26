A few weeks ago the second season of House of The Dragonprequel series of game of Thrones that puts the family Targaryen as the main character, with the beginnings of the conflicts that can be seen later in the series that everyone already knows. And although there is already a third wave of confirmed episodes, there is bad news for those who want to have a waiting time considered as short.

Fans will have to be patient, as the wait for the third season will be longer than expected. Although MAX has not yet announced an official release date, the showrunner Ryan Condal has revealed that filming for the new season will begin in early 2025following adjustments to the production schedule. And that means the series won’t be released anytime soon, at least for two more trips around the globe.

This delay means that due to the lengthy filming process and extensive post-production phase required for a series of this magnitude, it is unlikely that the third season will arrive before 2026The situation is not new for fans of the series, who already waited two years between the first and second seasons.

It is worth mentioning that there are more programs based on the fantasy universe of George R.R. Martin. One of the most notable projects is A Knight of the Seven Kingdomswhich will premiere next year. This series promises great journeys, powerful enemies never seen before and challenges for its protagonists, Dunk and Egg.

For now, fans can watch the entire second season on House of The Dragon.

Via: USA Today