Gerard Piqué is practically ruled out for this Saturday’s game against Betis. The Catalan center-back went through some tests this morning that made it clear that his left adductor tendinopathy has worsened, so he will need at least one more week of restputting in serious danger, not only his presence this weekend, but also the game against Celta next Tuesday at the Camp Nou.

Very bad news for Xavi Hernández, since the last bad results of the team have coincided with the absence of the center-back on the pitch. Neither against Eintracht (2-3) at the Camp Nou, nor against Cádiz (0-1) and Rayo Vallecano (0-1), the coach could count on the center-back, finishing all three games in defeat for the Blaugrana . On the other hand, in the two games that he was on the field, Real Sociedad (0-1) and Mallorca (2-1), the team ended up taking all three points, although it is true that against the Mallorcan team he could only hold twenty minutes.

Piqué has been suffering the unspeakable for more than two months because of these discomforts in the left adductor. The medical services tried to take advantage of the national team break a month ago to solve his discomfort, but they reproduced when he returned to competition, preventing him from playing one hundred percent. Since then, he has been appearing and disappearing, in a show of professionalism and impeccable commitment.

However, the tests carried out this morning leave little room for manoeuvre: the tendinopathy has worsened and the player needs rest. That means that he could have practically said goodbye to the season if there is no noticeable improvement in the coming days. To begin with, his presence this Saturday in the game against Betis is practically ruled out and he also points out that it is very difficult for him to be three days later against Celta at the Camp Nou.