Bad news appears from the United States in the direction of Liniers. It is that, as it transpired, the pass from the central defender of Vélez Sarsfield, Lautaro Giannetti, to the Major League Soccer North America It is down.

Why? Everything seems to indicate, although without official confirmations, that the doctors of the club he would reach pointed to the player’s left knee, where he suffered in 2018 a torn ligament. This was not liked at all by the medical department of the club currently directed by another Argentine, Gabriel Heinze, and the transfer was questioned. While there is a possibility that the Gringo insist and thus add your ex directed, The 27-year-old’s arrival at Atlanta United now hangs by a thread.

The operation originally hovered around $ 2,800,000 clean for The fortin by entire pass. And the Lincoleño defender would sign for five years with the Georgia franchise. But all this changed. Taking into account the latest news, if the operation were to be carried out, it would have some variations in the numbers. In addition to signing some clauses that protect Americans from a hypothetical injury in the future.

Gabriel Heinze at the Atlanta United set-up, waiting for Giannetti. Photo: Clarín Archive.

The Pupi Gianetti played more than 120 games for the Liniers team and so far he was the player with the most experience on the squad, a Velez Sarsfield who is going through a very important generational change. The defender joined the professional team in 2012 after being a figure with the U-17 national team and, since then, he has always alternated between ownership and substitution with the shirt of the Fort. But with Heinze he saw his best performances on the field of play. Last year its good performance allowed him to earn a place in the Ideal Team of the Copa Sudamericana 2020. Thus, the Gringo he has scrolls to insist on for him.

Gianetti broke the Anterior cruciate ligament from his left knee the January 5, 2018, in a training session in Vélez. That was a very hard blow for him at that time, because he was also wanted from the outside. At that time they sounded him from Atlético Mineiro in Brazil and there was a formal offer on the table. The defender was recovering from an adductor injury that had dragged on for a few months and was injured again. Now, part of his past takes its toll … Will his arrival in the MLS still take place?

