For a long time, the hydrogen problem seemed like a chicken-and-egg problem. No one bought a hydrogen car because you couldn't refuel, and no one built gas stations because no one bought a car. There are now companies that have shown the initiative and produced a proverbial egg, but the egg is trampled over and over again. Now it is Shell that is putting an end to a major hydrogen project.

Almost four years ago, Shell received about 40 million dollars from the state of California to build 48 hydrogen filling stations. That seemed like a good sign for hydrogen adepts, because if hydrogen catches on there, it could spread through America like an oil slick. Then more car manufacturers will build hydrogen cars and they will eventually end up here. But unfortunately it turned out to be a stillborn plan.

Shell built five hydrogen filling stations, but canceled plans to build the remaining stations in September last year. It is now known that Shell is closing the doors of the existing hydrogen stations, it is reported Hydrogen Insight. Shell blames 'supply complications and other external market factors'. For example, a large market for hydrogen cars appears to be disappearing, which may mean that car brands are (or remain) reluctant to invest in the pod.

There is still some hope

Shell is not stopping hydrogen completely. The company continues to invest in hydrogen for major industry. This sector is difficult to make sustainable with electricity, which makes hydrogen a good option. The Netherlands is also investing for that reason: passenger cars must be electric, but industry can run well on hydrogen.

Car brands are not giving up

Things are not going well with hydrogen in America, but Toyota hopes things will improve here. The brand expects Europe to be 'one of the largest markets in the world' for hydrogen cars by 2030. BMW also sees a major role for hydrogen in the future. You can also order hydrogen vans from Citroën, Fiat, Opel and Peugeot.

The photo above is for reference and not one of Shell's gas stations