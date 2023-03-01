Tomorrow season number three of one of the most beloved series by fans of Star Warsthis could not be other than The Mandalorian. The same that will come with the new role of Pedro Pascal, and although critics speak positively of the narrative, it seems that there is unpleasant news.

As is well known, the episodes of this type of series usually last from 40 to 60 minutes, we have been able to see that since its first season, and that has made the story as clear as possible. However, it seems that the start of the new wave will last 35 minutes, making it the shortest episode of the entire program.

In fact, sites have made comparisons about the shortest in the most recent series of Star Wars and here we put them:

– The Mandalorian (Season 1): 38 minutes and 46 seconds

– The Mandalorian (Season 2): 51 minutes and 47 seconds

– The Book of Boba Fett: 37 minutes and 39 seconds

– Obi-Wan Kenobi: 52 minutes and 26 seconds

– Andor: 39 minutes with 9 seconds.

This is the synopsis for this new season:

Grogu, also known as Baby Yoda, has had to part with Mando in order for Luke Skywalker to teach him the use of the Force. Meanwhile, the Mandalorian embarks on new adventures and missions with his new friends across the galaxy.

Remember that the March 1st in DisneyPlus.

Via: The Direct

Editor’s note: It might not be the best opening for a Star Wars series, but seeing Mando and Grogu back together is something many of us want. So, you have to enjoy that start of the season.