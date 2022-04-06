Last weekend’s match between Paris Saint Germain and Lorient, corresponding to matchday 30 of France’s Ligue 1, did not bring good news for Argentine fans: although Lionel Messi scored, Leandro Paredes suffered an unfortunate injury.
The central midfielder of the combined “Albiceleste” directed by Lionel Scaloni he was replaced after 38 minutes of the first half with gestures of pain in the left adductor, in what ended up being beaten 5 to 1 to further move away from Marseille at the top of the championship, and minutes ago the diagnosis of the former Boca Juniors was confirmed.
As reported by both ESPN and TyC Sports, Paredes will have to undergo surgery since the insertion of the abdomen was broken and the adductor was injured. At the same time, the midfielder would take advantage of this inactivity to also undergo surgery for pain in the pubic area.
In this way, and having to rest for at least two months, Paredes would miss the Finalissima against Italy on June 1 at Wembley Stadium, where his replacement would be Guido Rodríguez, the main alternative that Scaloni has in that position.
The man born in San Justo 27 years ago will have to make a good recovery to focus on the Qatar 2022 World Cup that will start in November, the big event where Argentina will play in the first round against Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland by Group “C”.
