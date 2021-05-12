Ubisoft has just released its financial report for 2021, and it seems that there is bad news for some upcoming Ubisoft games. Ubisoft published a variety of documents and organized a conference call. Ubisoft’s financial report showed how well the company has performed over the past year. But, of course, it brought bad news for Beyond Good and Evil 2 as well as for other upcoming Ubisoft titles.

Ubisoft’s financial report painted a nice picture of the company’s impressive performance of late. It was revealed, for example, that the number of unique players of Ubisoft games increased by 20%. However, it was not all good news, especially in regards to some of Ubisoft’s upcoming games, such as the announcement that the multiplayer game, Skull and Bones, has been delayed one more time.

Upcoming Ubisoft Games

The financial report It could also signal bad news for gamers looking forward to some of Ubisoft’s upcoming games, such as Skull and Bones and Beyond Good and Evil 2. The latter was almost completely absent from the conference. While Ubisoft confirmed that it has not dropped the title, it did not have any other information to give at the time and did not mention a release window. Beyond Good and Evil 2 was first revealed in 2017, but there has been little news since then.

In addition to the Skull and Bones delay, Beyond Good and Evil 2 was seen to come after it lost its game director Michel Ancel in September 2020. Hopefully, with confirmation that Ubisoft will participate in E3 this yearfans will soon be getting a lot of information on some of Ubisoft’s upcoming games, at least the most prominent ones.