Simona Ventura she is preparing for the big day, the wedding with Giovanni Terzi, but in the meantime bad news has shaken the happiness of the preparations. The presenter and the journalist will get married on July 6th, after announcing the wedding during a memorable episode of Dancing with the Stars.

Paola Perego’s husband had an accident a few days after Simona Ventura’s wedding, of which he was a witness

The couple, who have been together since 2018, have had past marital experiences. Simona Ventura is in her second marriage after hers with Stefano Bettarini, with whom he had two children, while Giovanni Terzi he had two previous marriages, one with an unknown Paola, from whom Ludovico was born and one with Silvia Fondrieschi, from whom he had Giulio Antonio.

The location has already been chosen, the Grand Hotel in Riminiand the civil ceremony is set for July 6 with a few intimate guests.

However, bad news hit Simona’s friend and colleague, Paola Perego. Paola’s husband, Lucio Presta, had a terrible accident while driving the tractor. Hospitalized and operated on urgently, he will have to face a long rehabilitation. Paola will not be able to attend Simona’s party and wedding, of which she was witness and will devote all her time and support to her husband’s recovery and support.

Simona Ventura prepares for her wedding with great enthusiasm despite the disappointment of not having her friend by her side. Giovanni Terzi will instead be supported by Alessandro Frigiola, head of the Children’s Heart Disease Foundation in the World. The wedding dress, which will be designed by Enzo Miccio, is highly anticipated. Simona with irony and determination prepares to be spectacular and to have different looks for the occasion:

“I don’t want to be sober. It’s not like me”

There are already numerous guests at the pre-wedding party in Milan and the couple is preparing to celebrate their love in style. Despite the bad news, Simona Ventura and Giovanni Terzi are preparing to say their “yes” on a day that will surely be unforgettable for them and for all those who love them.

