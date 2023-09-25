The new song of Shakira‘The Boss’ continues to make people talk in the entertainment world, due to his work theme and the darts that once again point to his ex-partner, Gerard Piqué.

El Jefe’ is a song with northern tones that the Barranquilla native worked on with Fuerza Regida, a regional Mexican music group that in recent years has managed to stand out in the northern genre.

The song is focused on the labor exploitation that millions of people experience and the discomfort caused by having bad bosses.

Shakira did not miss the opportunity to attack her ex-fiancé’s family and sent a dart to her ex-father-in-law: “But there is still my ex-father-in-law who does not set foot in a grave,” sings the artist from Barranquilla.

But the strongest phrase that became a global trend is when Shakira dedicates ‘El Jefe’ to Lili Melgar, a former employee of Gerard Piqué’s family who helped her raise her two children. Milan and Sasha.

“Lili Melgar, for you this song that they did not pay you compensation,” he exclaimed, referring to the fact that the former soccer player never gave the corresponding money to the babysitter.

More songs are coming

‘The boss’ would not be the end of the chain of successes that Shakira has launched targeting Piqué.

In an extensive interview given to the magazine BillboardShakira opens her heart and talks about her separation.

“I believed in that dream. For me, for my children. Because my parents have also been together, I don’t know, 50 years. And they love each other like the first day. So I know that it is possible. They love each other with a soap opera love With a unique, unrepeatable love. My mother does not leave my father’s side. They have always been my example and it was what I wanted for myself and my children, but it could not be”, he expressed.

But he also admitted that ““I’m still exorcising some demons, the last ones I have left,” which is interpreted as an indication that his revenge is not consummated and that new issues will come that will involve the former soccer player. “Go for the jugular. I don’t know how to do it any other way,” he said.

In addition, he explained the meaning of the mermaid in his music video ‘Copa Vacía’, a theme related to the former soccer player. “The mermaid is a symbol that represents that part of me that was abducted from his world, from the world to which it belongs, to be in a world where I did not belong. A world where he had to make an enormous sacrifice to be in it. A world where perhaps it lacked oxygen. But she returns to the sea in the end, because it is her destiny. Just like I returned to Miami!”

