Millonarios will have a momentous match this Wednesday when they face Santa Fe in the capital classic, in which their option to stay alive is at stake. However, before this duel he lost a key player, Andrés Llinas.

The blue team is on the brink of elimination, with 13 points and six games ahead to attempt the miracle of classification.

In addition, Millonarios is getting ready for its debut in the Copa Libertadores on April 2 against Flamengo of Brazil.

In the midst of this panorama, the team suffers the severe loss of central defender Andrés Llinás, who is a key piece for coach Alberto Gamero.

“Millonarios FC reports that the player Andrés Llinás presented a second degree injury in the adductor magnus of his left leg, which is why he will not be available for the game this Wednesday, March 27 vs. Santa Fe,” Millonarios says in its report. .

But it doesn't stop there. The initial report speaks of about 3 weeks of recovery, which will prevent him from being in the game against Flamengo.

“The injury occurred in this weekend's game, played against Deportivo Cali, and was confirmed after radiological examinations were performed and the results were obtained. The player has already begun his recovery process and his disability will be approximately three weeks.” , adds the club.

Llinás initially misses the classic, the weekend match against Fortaleza and the Copa Libertadores match against the Brazilian club.

