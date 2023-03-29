Home page politics

From: Vincent Bussow

For a long time, the traffic light in the coalition committee wrestled with central questions. The results are met with dismay in places.

Berlin – Is the government still able to act? This question is behind the results of the coalition committee in marathon format, in which the traffic light has been around central points of contention since Sunday evening. The SPD, Greens and FDP are now satisfied with their compromise package, while massive criticism is coming from the opposition, but also from associations.

The planned changes in the Climate Protection Act are a particular focus. In the future, the traffic light no longer wants to make annual adjustments in the individual sectors such as energy, transport, construction and agriculture if the climate targets are missed there. Instead, the CO2 emissions of all departments should be evaluated together and the savings measures only adjusted if the goals are missed two years in a row. In addition to the expansion of railway lines, there are also plans to accelerate 144 motorway projects.

The coalition of SPD, Greens and FDP has to take a lot of criticism after its three-day coalition committee. © Michael Kappeler/dpa

According to the coalition committee: environmental groups criticize traffic lights

In view of this, the managing director of the German Environmental Aid, Jürgen Resch, spoke of a catastrophe. “This anti-climate protection coalition is seriously laying hands on the Federal Climate Protection Act. In doing so, it sins against all future generations.” The executive director of Greenpeace, Martin Kaiser, also complained that if 144 additional “climate-damaging motorway projects” were to be paved through the country at an accelerated rate, the climate would be further driven into the wall.

The management Veronika Grimm expressed itself differently. The reform of the climate protection law is “a good thing,” she told the Rheinische Post. “The results encourage that the coalition is capable of action. An important signal.” In addition, the reform of the truck toll additional revenue is a “good idea”. The traffic light plans that in the future these will primarily be used for rail investments, instead of for highway construction as has been the case up to now. The Pro-Rail Alliance also welcomed the change and spoke of “huge progress.”

Criticism after traffic light coalition committee: “Bad news”

The criticism of the opposition parties on the results of the coalition committee came as little surprise. Left parliamentary group leader Dietmar Bartsch told the news portal t-online: “Increasing the truck toll does not make a total work of art, but is a debacle for the traffic light government and a chancellor with continuing weaknesses in leadership.” Bartsch described the extensive adherence to the planned ban on the installation of new oil and gas heating systems as “bad news for millions of citizens. The faction leaders of the AfD, Alice Weidel and Tino Chrupalla, also criticized the measure again. They called the results of the coalition talks “poor” overall.

The Union was also not long in coming with its criticism, although it was milder than before. The parliamentary group leader Friedrich Merz spoke of a “government crisis” before the end of the traffic light negotiations, said the deputy CDU leader Andreas Jung in the ARD morning magazine now more diplomatic. Central points of contention were excluded, the climate protection law was gutted. “If that were a decision by a CDU government, the Greens would protest in all market places.” (vbu with dpa and afp)