Bad news for the national team Brazil and at the same time, for the real Madridsince the Brazilian defender Eder Militao caused a drop in concentration of The Canarinha due to a small injury in his right thigh, which is why he will travel back to Spain, thus missing the duels of CONMEBOL Qualifiers facing Ecuador and Paraguay.
The report indicates that it is nothing serious, after doing the resonance, but care must be taken with the footballer because from Brazil they estimate that he will have to be away from the fields between ten and 15 days, so he would not be with the merengues to face the Royal Society in San Sebastian for Matchday 5 of La Liga.
“Militao felt muscle discomfort in his right thigh after training on Wednesday at the Atlético Paranaense Training Center. This Thursday, the CBF medical department performed a clinical examination and an MRI, detecting a small muscle injury in his right thigh. The player has been ruled out of the two qualifying matches. The CBF expresses its solidarity with the player and wishes him a speedy recovery.”the statement said.
Despite the words of the Brazilian Confederationin Madrid they are waiting patiently until they themselves can know exactly the injury of their player. Now, the defender had been a starter in the first four games of La Ligabut not being available for the match against the Txuri Urdinthe Italian coach Carlo Ancelotti I would only count on German Antonio Rudiger and Jesus Vallejowho just returned to training last Monday, while the Frenchman Aurélien Tchouameniwhich could be an alternative, is also doubtful. As a plan C, it would be necessary to put Dani Carvajal in the center or bet on Jacob Naveros.
It should be noted that the White House is a hospital at the moment, since in English Jude Bellingham The Frenchman still has three weeks to go before he returns Eduardo Camavinga He is expected to be out for four weeks due to the sprained internal collateral ligament in his left knee and Dani Ceballos He will not return until November due to a Grade III sprain affecting the ligaments in his right ankle, not forgetting that the Austrian David Alaba will join at least until November after the rupture of the cruciate ligament in his left knee and the French Ferland Mendy He was injured a few days ago, so he continues with his rehabilitation.
