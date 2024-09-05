🚨⚪️ After Tchouameni and Mendy, Éder Militão also leaves national team camp. Brazil confirms he’s out for the next two games due to a muscle injury. ⛔️🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/oZU88GwyOz — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 5, 2024

“Militao felt muscle discomfort in his right thigh after training on Wednesday at the Atlético Paranaense Training Center. This Thursday, the CBF medical department performed a clinical examination and an MRI, detecting a small muscle injury in his right thigh. The player has been ruled out of the two qualifying matches. The CBF expresses its solidarity with the player and wishes him a speedy recovery.”the statement said.

It should be noted that the White House is a hospital at the moment, since in English Jude Bellingham The Frenchman still has three weeks to go before he returns Eduardo Camavinga He is expected to be out for four weeks due to the sprained internal collateral ligament in his left knee and Dani Ceballos He will not return until November due to a Grade III sprain affecting the ligaments in his right ankle, not forgetting that the Austrian David Alaba will join at least until November after the rupture of the cruciate ligament in his left knee and the French Ferland Mendy He was injured a few days ago, so he continues with his rehabilitation.