alarms go off in the Liverpool. With only 14 days to go before the Champions League final in Paris against Real Madrid, Mohamed Salah has been injured. The Egyptian striker felt discomfort, remained lying on the field of play and had to be substituted in the 32nd minute of the match -although he left on his own feet- to give entry to Diego Jota.

Salah’s problem seemed to be in his groin and he was able to walk off the pitch on his own feet, escorted by the assists, who continued to be interested in the player’s condition once he reached the bench.

If confirmed, it is a very important loss for Jürgen Klopp, who is still in the race for the Premier Leaguewith two games to go until the end of the championship, and that he will play the final of the Champions League. An appointment in which it is not known if he will be able to count on his star striker: Mohammed Salah.

Salah, 29, has made 48 appearances for Liverpool this season, scoring 30 goals, as well as appearing in all seven African Cup of Nations games between December and January.

The attacker has expressed his desire to face Real Madrid since before the whites eliminated Manchester City in the semifinals, due to the desire for revenge for the lost final in 2018. Liverpool not only lost that Champions League, but Salah hardly had any influence in the same due to an injury in the first part in a set with Sergio Ramos.