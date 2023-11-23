José Juan Macías has not been active as a professional for two years. After his time at Getafe, which was fleeting and full of shadows, the forward returned through the back door to Chivas, where he had a few minutes on the field and even made an appearance with goals. However, in the last 24 months he has suffered a series of serious injuries, which seem to be close to ending.
In 90min we inform you that weeks ago, Macías received a medical discharge, that is, his body is in a position to perform high-performance physical activity. Now, the player was waiting for his sports discharge, for this, and taking advantage of the FIFA break, within Guadalajara they had the mission of getting him in shape to define whether or not they would take him into account for the league and it seems that the scenario is negative for the scorer, since an injury would stop his return to the fields.
More news about Liga MX
In his highly demanding jobs with the reserve team, Macías suffered from muscle overload, in the end, a normal injury considering all the time he had off the pitch. As reported by Récord, Macías carried out specific work, apart from his teammates, and his participation in the league is in doubt.
The problem is not about Macías recovering, because with rest and therapy he could be ready for the league, however, his body has already shown that today he is not yet in a position to face more demanding jobs; That is to say, José Juan runs the risk of relapses, which is why, at this moment, it is more feasible for him to be discarded than taken into account for the kill or be killed games against Pumas.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st Century, ranked
#Bad #news #José #Juan #Macías #player #injured