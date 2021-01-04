The two-match Test series between England and Sri Lanka starts on 14 January. There is bad news for England before the start of this series. Star all-rounder Moin Ali of the team has been found positive in the Corona investigation which took place after reaching Sri Lanka. Maine Ali has been ruled out of the first Test against Sri Lanka due to being Corona positive and now he will be on isolation for ten days. Apart from him, fast bowler Chris Woakes has also isolated himself as he was with Moin Ali.

The England Cricket Board has also confirmed Moin Ali’s Corona positive. He has reported this on his official account.