Electoral political polls today June 7, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Fdi stable, Pd collapses, Forza Italia is the only one among the main parties that is growing: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls prepared by SWG for the TgLa7.

According to the survey, Giorgia Meloni’s party is stable at 29.1 percent. The Democratic Party lost more than half a percentage point (-0.6%) to 20.4%.

A decline also for the 5 Star Movement, which lost 0.2 percent to 16.1%, as well as the League, which fell by 0.1 percent to 9%.

Forza Italia, as mentioned, is the only one among the main parties that is growing. Silvio Berlusconi’s party, in fact, gains 0.4 percent and is now 7%.

Among the other minor parties, Verdi/Sinistra Italiana grew, rising to 3.6%, while both Action and Italia Viva fell, respectively to 3.8 percent and 2.7%.

