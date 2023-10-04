The Ecuadorian soccer team would have a significant loss for its matches against Bolivia, in La Paz, and Colombia, in Quito, on October 12 and 17, on the third and fourth day of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup.

Bad news comes from England for Spanish coach Félix Sánchez, who leads the Ecuador team. According to Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi, Left back Pervis Estupiñán would be out for a long time.

“Estupiñán is injured. I can tell that he won’t be able to play for a long time. Of course we lose an important player,” said De Zerbi, who hopes for a speedy recovery, but he practically rules out the Ecuadorian from joining his national team.

🔵🇪🇨 Bad news for Brighton as Pervis Estupinan will be out for “a long time”, says Roberto de Zerbi. “Estupinan is injured, I can say that he can’t play for a long time. Of course we lose an important player.” pic.twitter.com/5jMhOGz76N — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 4, 2023

Although the absence of the Brighton player would not be the only significant loss in the Ecuadorian team. Moises Caicedo is also in doubt, after suffering some physical discomfort in Chelsea’s last Premier League match.

Francisco Egas, president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation, confirmed that there is concern within the Ecuadorian team about the possible absences due to injury that they will have to face Bolivia and Colombia “On this last date, Pervis came out, Moisés and Robert Arboleda also came out He still hasn’t recovered. “We are going to wait until the last minute to define the squad list.”

With information from Futbolred

