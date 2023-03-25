Saturday, March 25, 2023
Bad news for cycling: Juan Sebastián Molano had an accident in Belgium

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 25, 2023
in Sports
Bad news for cycling: Juan Sebastián Molano had an accident in Belgium


Juan Sebastián Molano, Colombian cyclist.

Juan Sebastián Molano, Colombian cyclist.

Photo:

Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

Juan Sebastián Molano, Colombian cyclist.

His team, the UAE TEam Emirates, made the announcement on their social media.

Juan Sebastian Molano he had had a great start to the season and was getting ready to compete this Sunday in the Gent-Wevelgem test. However, bad luck now forces him to take a break from his sports career.

The boyacense suffered an accident this Friday on the roads of Belgium, as confirmed by the UAE Team Emirates on their social networks.

“Unfortunately Juan Sebastián Molano is ruled out for having suffered numerous injuries in a training accident in Belgium,” says the team statement.

The diagnosis of Juan Sebastián Molano’s injuries

“Among his injuries, Molano suffered a concussion and a broken toe, which will keep him sidelined for a few weeks. Cheer up, Sebas ”, adds the publication.

Molano had had a great start to the season, in which his main objective is the Tour of Spain, in which he won the last stage last year.

The one born in Paipa won the fourth stage of the UAE Tour and just a week ago he won the Denain Grand Prix.

So far, UAE Team Emirates has not announced Molano’s time off.

SPORTS

