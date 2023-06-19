Jaime Ordiales has become in recent years one of the favorite villains of Mexican soccer. The manager has been pointed out by a wide sector of fans of Blue Cross and the Mexican team as one of the main architects of the recent failures of both institutions.
The current crisis of the Máquina Celeste began when Ordiales returned as sports director and this movement resulted in the dismissal of coach Juan Reynoso, problems with some of the team’s figures, poor planning and poor hiring of reinforcements.
Ordiales left his place in the Máquina Celeste to take a position in the Tri, after the departure of Gerardo Torrado. In his brief journey in the Mexican Soccer Federationthe results did not accompany him and he left through the back door.
According to a recent report from the ESPN network, the controversial Jaime Ordiales is back in the Celeste Machine to support the board in decisions corresponding to the first team.
This report indicates that the manager would have been in his new position for at least 10 days and that he would have supported the negotiations by Moisés Vieira, Diber Cambindo and Kevin Castaño.
Ordiales would have also been part of the efforts to hire Matheus Doria and Eduardo Aguirre, but this negotiation ended up falling apart.
The cement board would have looked for Ordiales because Óscar Pérez, who was left as sports director, does not have enough experience.
ESPN notes that at this time it is not clear if Ordiales will eventually take over as sports director or if he will just be a sports adviser.
#Bad #news #Cruz #Azul #Jaime #Ordiales #Noria
Leave a Reply