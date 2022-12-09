Alexis Vega has been one of the most outstanding players of Chivas de Guadalajara since his arrival in January 2019. The striker who emerged from Toluca’s basic forces has become a key element of the Sacred Flock and his good performance has led him to be Considered for the Mexican National Team. With El Tri, Vega had an outstanding performance in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar and, thanks to this, could attract the attention of some European teams.
In May 2022, the Sacred Flock announced that Alexis Vega had renewed his contract until December 2024. The striker originally from Mexico City was able to seek an opportunity in the Old Continent as a free agent, but decided to extend his relationship with the rojiblancos, yes, on the condition that they let him go to European football in the event that an attractive offer for both parties arrived.
According to the most recent reports, the main objective of Alexis Vega is to sign in this winter market with a European team. According to a publication in the newspaper El Universal, the promising Mexican forward would have communicated this to his manager and would have mentioned that it is not among his plans to continue wearing the rojiblanco jersey.
Until now, Chivas de Guadalajara does not have a specific offer from a foreign club. In the last hours it has sounded that PSV Eindhoven, Wolverhampton Wanderers and even Chelsea would have the Mexican striker on their agenda.
Will Vega remain in the Sacred Flock for the 2023 Clausura or will he fulfill his dream? The novel is about to begin.
