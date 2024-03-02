The ranking of radio listeners and streams is almost entirely based on the songs and artists who performed on the Sanremo stage a few weeks ago.

The winning song of Sanremo Festival 2024 it couldn't help but be popular, on streams on the major listening platforms and, clearly, also on the radio. 'Boredom' Of Angelina Mangoin fact, has now become part of the catchphrases that are and will be the soundtrack to next season, videos, Instagram reels and parodies of all kinds.

Already during the first evenings of Sanremo a huge success was looming on the horizon that would undoubtedly have overtaken everyone and would have accompanied us for the whole year. Between songs participants in Sanremo 2024 who had immediately captivated the public were 'Tuta Gold' by Mahmood, 'Casa Mia' by Ghali, 'Vai!' by Alfa, 'I pe me, tu pe te' by Geolier.

Mahmood's irresistible moves, Ghali's powerful message, Alfa's rhythm and Geolier's Neapolitan rap immediately appeared as possible protagonists of this Italian “musical year”. But the most broadcast on the radio, the queen of the radio is Annalisa with 'Sincerely'the song with which Annalisa reached third position at the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival.

This week, Annalisa wins, followed by “La noia” by Angelina Mango, which, however, took the lead last week. We couldn't expect anything different from the song from the singer of “Bellissima” and “Mon Amour”. The uptempo song, full of catchy hooks, is a powerful song and ideal for radio stations. This confirms Amadeus' intuitions and the notable numerical success of the song, in third place among the most listened to, preceded only by Mahmood and Geolier, for a total of 28 million plays.

There classification is once again dominated, almost entirely, by the songs and artists who performed on the Sanremo stage a few weeks ago. In fact, eight of the top ten positions are occupied by Sanremo songs.

How can we forget, however, a hit announced as 'A boy, a girl'. The song by Kolors, another band that, with “Italodisco”, has already occupied the top positions in the ratings charts. The only ones international artists in the charts are Dua Lipa with 'Training Seasion' and Ariana Grande with 'yes, and?', and it is not surprising that two queens of world pop remain in the charts of each country. In tenth position in the audience rankings, however, is 'Vai!' of Alpha.

For Annalisa, it's about third very successful single in a few months, after the successes of “Mon Amour” and “Ragazza sola”. “Sincerely” was certified platinum just two weeks after its release. Despite the failure to win at Sanremo, 2023 was a year of great satisfaction for the singer, and 2024 seems to be going equally well.