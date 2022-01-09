Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Bad news for America: Juan Carlos Osorio has covid-19

by admin
January 9, 2022
in Sports
Juan Carlos Osorio

Juan Carlos Osorio, American technician.

Photo:

Dimayor – Vizzor Image

Juan Carlos Osorio, América coach.

The technician is in good health and isolated.

The technician of the America from Cali, Juan Carlos Osorio, tested positive for covid-19, according to information collected by EL TIEMPO this Sunday.

It is indicated that the Colombian strategist is in good health and isolated from the campus and from his family.

Change of plans

Similarly, it is noted that his assistant, Pompilio Páez, was also subjected to a test and his result was positive.

Therefore, these days the one in charge of the group is Jersson González, while Osorio recovers.

sports

.
