Bad news for America: Juan Carlos Osorio has covid-19

Juan Carlos Osorio, American technician.
Dimayor – Vizzor Image
Juan Carlos Osorio, América coach.
The technician is in good health and isolated.
January 09, 2022, 05:10 PM
The technician of the America from Cali, Juan Carlos Osorio, tested positive for covid-19, according to information collected by EL TIEMPO this Sunday.
It is indicated that the Colombian strategist is in good health and isolated from the campus and from his family.
Change of plans
Similarly, it is noted that his assistant, Pompilio Páez, was also subjected to a test and his result was positive.
Therefore, these days the one in charge of the group is Jersson González, while Osorio recovers.
sports
.
