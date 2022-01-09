Bad news for America: Juan Carlos Osorio has covid-19

The technician of the America from Cali, Juan Carlos Osorio, tested positive for covid-19, according to information collected by EL TIEMPO this Sunday.

It is indicated that the Colombian strategist is in good health and isolated from the campus and from his family.

Change of plans

It may interest you: (Video: Muriel does not stop, here, the two paintings that he scored against Udinese)

Similarly, it is noted that his assistant, Pompilio Páez, was also subjected to a test and his result was positive.

Therefore, these days the one in charge of the group is Jersson González, while Osorio recovers.

It may interest you: (Porto’s technician opens the door at the exit of Luis Díaz)

sports