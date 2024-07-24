The capitalization of América de Cali by the CALTAC business group went through several moments of uncertainty that have now come to an end. Tulio Gómez confirmed in a statement that negotiations broke down due to uncertainty in the process.

On social media, the club’s majority shareholder stated that, because CALTAC did not comply with the verification process requirements, negotiations would be closed and no new investors would come to the scarlet team.

The statement by Tulio Gomez

Initially, Gomez himself had announced his association with the group through official means, in which he showed himself enthusiastic about the new direction that the Cali team could take. At EL TIEMPO, the leader said the following: “We have made an agreement with a fund to capitalize Americato be debt-free and invest in top players to fight for the title every year and be a protagonist in the Copa Libertadores. It is not easy, but with cash flow things become easier.”