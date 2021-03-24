Since its official launch in November 2019, Disney Plus it has practically become a mandatory service for those who enjoy this type of entertainment.

The streaming platform by Disney includes a large catalog of original movies and series. Without it, there would be no way to see them and, with the Covid-19 pandemic, a large part of the households in the world contracted the service on a monthly or even yearly basis.

However, as its popularity grew, it was to be expected that its price would also rise. The Walt Disney Company announced that as of March 26, Disney + will have a higher cost in subscriptions per month, per year and even per package.

The monthly price will now be $ 7.99, while hiring it for a whole year will cost $ 79.99. What’s more, The Disney Bundle, what includes ESPN + Y Hulu with advertising, it will be at $ 13.99 per month, while Hulu’s without advertising will go up to 19.99 per month.

Will Disney Plus also go up in Mexico?

The prices listed above are only for U.S. At least for now. The company’s statement does not refer to a cost increase in other territories, so we can continue to enjoy content as normal.

It should be reiterated that the prices will come into effect on March 26 in the United States. Therefore, those who have contracted the service annually before that date, will continue to pay the same price until they renew. Disney Plus.

That means you have two days to take advantage of the ‘promotion’ of hiring Disney + for a price of $ 5 a month. And considering all the launches that are scheduled, the truth is that it is worth it.

