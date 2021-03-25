Back 4 Blood is one of the most anticipated games of 2021, and it is not for less, since it will bring us back the experience of the acclaimed saga of Left 4 Dead, albeit with several changes and improved graphics.

This title in charge of Turtle rock studio It had a scheduled premiere date of June 18, 2021, but they recently confirmed that they will delay its premiere.

This was made known through a statement published on the official account of Twitter of the game, where they ensure that the change will be to give us the best possible experience.

Turtle Rock Studios is working hard to make Back 4 Blood the best possible game at launch, and the team needs more time to do so. Therefore, we will release Back 4 Blood on October 12, 2021. We thank our community for all the support provided and are excited to share that there will be an open beta this summer. ‘

As you can see, we will have to wait four more months to enjoy the full experience of this title, although after what happened with Cyberpunk 2077 we no longer bother giving studies the necessary time.

Unfortunately not all fans of Back 4 Blood They reacted well to this announcement, so there were mixed opinions about its delay.

Most of them complained that they gave a date that would later change abruptly.

‘I don’t understand why game developers give players a date but then delay it. They obviously knew the game wouldn’t be ready on the initial date, they just had to say 2021 ‘.

Despite some people’s annoyance, we prefer that Back 4 Blood take the time to leave it in perfect condition. It is preferable to have complaints for a date than for a bad development.

