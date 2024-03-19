Let us remember that in the run-up to the start of the 2023/24 season, the Belgian was hit in training on Thursday, August 10, 2023 and that same day the rupture of the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee was confirmed, which left him out of action. competition for long months.

However, in the absence of an official statement from the club, everything suggests that the goalkeeper will have to be off the field for a while again.

This is hard news for the entire Real Madrid squad, which is preparing to face the most complicated part of the season: with LaLiga quite on track (it is eight points ahead of Barcelona, ​​its immediate pursuer), all attention is focused on the Champions League, where Manchester City awaits him in the quarterfinals.