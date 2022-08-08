One of the online services that has most managed to capture the attention of fans is GamePass, which carries with it a large catalog of games, whether from large productions to some indie cut. And although everything is going on a positive path, it seems that new somewhat negative news has emerged for the most attached users.

According to a known insider from the world of Xbox, Nick Barker, Microsoft has not reached recent agreements with large video game companies, this to have their games available day one of the service. That means that at the moment only the launches of the brand itself will be those that are available in their first second of release.

In past months we have witnessed important deals such as Outriders, Rainbow Six: Quarantine, Tunic, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge, among other games of interest. And having this absence can be definitive so that some followers do not want to continue paying for the service, since their main games are going to take a long time to arrive.

Of course, there are still some deals already fixed, such as the launch of Person 5 Royaltitle that already has a definitive date to arrive at the service, this also happens with the simulator of Two Point Campus which adds up to practically one more day. However, there are no more outstanding contracts within the horizon. Still, this is all mere rumour.

Via: Xbox Era Podcast