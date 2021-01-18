The journalists who were going to cover this Monday the virtual press conference of the Elche coach, Argentine Jorge Almirón, prior to Tuesday’s league game against Valladolid, were not present at the session in protest of the delay in the start of the match. appearance.

The media were summoned this Sunday for 12:30 this Monday, but moments before that time was fulfilled they were informed that the press conference was postponed at 14:30.

After reconnecting at that time, the journalists, by mutual agreement, decided to leave the virtual conference room at 2:45 p.m., at which time the coach had not yet appeared nor had explanations been offered for his new absence.

It is not the first time that the Argentine does not comply with the schedules after the call of the club. On one occasion he was already two hours late due to a personal emergency and, in addition, accumulates numerous delays of between five minutes and a quarter of an hour.

After checking the media plan, the coach, through the club, sent a message in which he apologized for the delay.

“It took me longer than I thought to prepare for training and tomorrow’s game. I hope they understand it, ”Almirón said.

Source: EFE