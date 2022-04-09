Drama for actor Miguel Herran, his house went up in flames and he told what happened on social media

Yesterday morning, Friday 8 April the actor Miguel Herran who played Rio in La Casa di Carta, recounted the ugly misadventure he suffered. His house was engulfed in flames and as a result, all of his belongings and his personal effects were destroyed.

Many of his followers have remained a mouth open. In fact, at first they commented on what had happened asking if it could be true A thing like that.

The same young actor in the morning of Friday has chosen to publish in the stories on his Instagram profile, to tell what was happening in his life.

He was in tears, but despite the pain he was feeling, he wanted to show everyone what happened. In the video he said: “I still can not believe it. It was my home … “

The boy also told, which unfortunately due of the fireall the screenplays of his films, comics, personal effects, cooking and even other valuables.

So many of his 14 million followers at first just couldn’t to believe what he was experiencing. In fact, under the video they wrote: “But are you serious!” Another user instead, he commented: “I can’t believe that Miguel Herran, seeing his house on fire, can post stories on Instagram, to tell it!”

What are the conditions of Miguel Herran after the fire

Other users, however, instead of worrying if what happened was true or not, they thought about writing gods messages of affection for the young actor. Consequently the boy to reassure everyone, he posted others stories.

He wanted to inform his fans, that despite the bad misadventure, he did not report serious consequences. Still according to his account he didn’t even go in hospital.

Miguel Herran in his career got different roles, which have achieved great success. Recently he played the role of Rio, in the series that aired on Netflix, The House of Paper.