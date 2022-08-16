Alba Parietti’s son got stuck on the plane: this is what happened

Francesco Oppini he never stops being talked about and in these last hours his name has returned to occupy the main pages of the gossip column. Alba Parietti’s son became the protagonist of an unpleasant mishap so much that he let himself go to a hard outburst on social media. Let’s find out what happened together.

Returning from a holiday in Ibiza, Francesco Oppini got stuck inside a airplane of a well-known airline. The anger and disappointment of the former gieffino led him to let off steam on social media where he recounted the unpleasant episode he experienced.

In addition to being stuck on the plane, Alba Parietti’s son confessed that he was unable to take advantage of theair conditioning. These were his words:

We are a plane of people inc …. very, the flight was supposed to leave at 13.35 but arrived late from Bergamo.

And, continuing, Francesco Oppini declared:

They invented, after an hour that we are on the plane with the air conditioning off, that because of someone the slot has been skipped […] we had to go back to the airport, to the parking lots, to get petrol, too bad nobody is refueling. So another take for the c… lo. People here are going crazy, it’s crazy hot.

Finally, the former competitor of the Big Brother Vip concluded:

This is Ryan Air. So Italian railways, airplanes, a ca… o doesn’t work. This is the gist of the Buon Ferragosto speech.

This is Francesco Oppini’s hard outburst for being stuck inside a airplane.

New love for Francesco Oppini: the former gieffino comes out with his new girlfriend

After the farewell to his historic girlfriend Cristina Tomassini, Francesco Oppini has come out into the open with his new love. Alba Parietti’s son shared a shot on social media that portrays him with the young woman.

The causes that led to the final farewell between Oppini and Cristina are unknown. Apparently the two, before the separationthey were very close to the big step.