The unique thing about this already extraordinary life is, as the basketball brothers Moritz and Franz Wagner emphasize again and again: “That we experience everything together.” This is exactly what the best people often complain about: that it is beautiful at the summit, but also quite lonely , because there are so few people who can understand what you experience, feel and have to process. With the brothers, however, each other was always there and knows what it’s like when you’re a basketball talent in Germany. When you go to college in the USA, when you become an NBA professional, when you are a world champion. When you sign a contract worth millions. If the NBA franchise shows you a clear path to play for the title in the medium term, perhaps even this season.

What they will now experience together: what it’s like when you’re out for a long time because you’re seriously injured – and a season that started brilliantly is interrupted with the worst possible injury luck. On Saturday evening, Moritz sprained during the game against the Miami Heat; A day later, confirmation came of what one had to fear after seeing the pictures: a torn cruciate ligament in his left knee, he needs surgery and will be out for the rest of the season. The comeback of the Orlando Magic, the 18th win in the 30th game of the season and the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference: minor matter.

Moritz, 27, had set career highs so far this season in the per-game categories of points (12.9), rebounds (4.9), steals (0.8) and three-point percentage (36 percent); He was one of the favorites for the “Best Sixth Man” award – which in the past had already been won by later Hall of Fame members Kevin McHale (1984, 85), Toni Kukoc (1996) and Manu Ginobili (2008). later Most Valuable Player Bill Walton (1986) and James Harden (2012) as well as twice the German Detlef Schrempf (1991, 92).

Franz, four years his junior, also achieved career highs in points (24.4), rebounds (5.6) and assists (5.7) per game; He was a favorite to be invited to the All-Star Game on February 16 in San Francisco, in just his third NBA season. Less than two weeks ago he suffered a complicated injury to his obliques; The club’s concrete diagnosis: He should be examined again in the new year – then it might be possible to say more precisely whether he will be able to play again this season. “That was a bitter blow – especially because the season has gone so well up to this point,” Franz told SZ on the phone.

The strange thing about the injury, about which Franz says that he “didn’t know such a thing existed” until October: On October 20th, the oblique abdominal muscle of colleague Paolo Banchero, the second in the squad, who went to All this season, tore Star could have been chosen. It is exactly the same injury as Franz. Banchero is still in training on the way to full contact, which, according to those around the Magic, should in no way be seen as a blueprint for Wagner’s recovery. It could take longer, they say, but it could also be quicker.

The brothers share everything with each other – including the bad experiences

Moritz and Franz Wagner live together in the same house, so they share with each other what the life of a professional basketball player has in store for them. In the documentary series “The Wagner Brothers” (author: Thomas Pletzinger) talk in detail about what it’s like when there’s someone who understands you. They often reflect that you first have to come to terms with this life and the many successes: the World Cup title in 2023, the contracts for Moritz (22 million for two years) and Franz (from 2025 onwards, 225 million over five seasons). And yes, also this: “Shining in her eyes”, Mama Beate’s book about the role of parents of talented people.

Now she has suffered the greatest possible injury misfortune that can happen to two brothers within 14 days. Again, they should know exactly what the other is going through, thinking and feeling. Both are able to always see something positive in the negative (when Moritz was traded to other franchises and experienced the tough NBA business itself) – it doesn’t help. They do that in Orlando too. On the Magic News page Orlando Magic Daily It is said that the many injuries could benefit the club and the individual players in the long term.

The reason: At the time of Franz’s injury, Orlando had the fourth-best record in the NBA (16:8), but now it is in ninth place. The “Break Out Season”, in which promising people like the Wagners and Banchero break out of their cocoons and become winners, now offers a challenge of a different kind. But: The proof that Orlando is on the best possible path to the title has been provided; It is unlikely that it would be enough this season. The stars Franz Wagner and Jalen Suggs are committed long-term, Banchero is likely to follow, Moritz Wagner’s contract runs until 2026. According to the author, despite all the tragedy, it is perhaps not so bad that others – newcomers Tristan da Silva and Anthony Black – are now in particular – should prove. And who knows: If Banchero and Franz Wagner are fit for the playoffs, this could be a very, very good team. In any case, it should be one in the 2025/26 season correct will be good.

Franz had sounded similar after his injury: “That there is a world in which we will be better as a team afterwards.” Orlando Magic had Moritz in a trade in April when they signed the Wagner brothers in 2021, Franz two months later in the draft – said that they wanted to build something long-term. That they would accept setbacks. That they are aware of the uniqueness of having two brothers in the squad who are also roommates. It should help them that Moritz and Franz know exactly how each other is doing – and that they will help each other.