We are barely playing date two of the NWSL Challenge Cup and sadly the news that nobody wants to hear in the world of soccer begins: injuries.
And it is that fate has not done justice to the soccer players in this area, since several NWSL figures, after only two games, have already suffered serious injuries that may cause them to miss the entire season.
But without a doubt, the most notorious of all has been that of the Brazilian legend Marta, current player of the Orlando Pride, who, after receiving a blow during the match between the Pride and the North Carolina Courage, had to leave the exchange and later, in his social networks, made public the announcement that the injury was indeed quite strong and that it was the ligaments of his knee, for which he would require surgical intervention.
When we talk about cruciate ligament injuries, a fairly common injury in women’s soccer, we talk about an estimated time of 6 months depending on the player’s recovery process. Some manage to recover sooner and others take a little longer.
Unfortunately, and as mentioned before, the Brazilian’s injury has not been the only one within the NWSL in these weeks, as the names of Lynn Williams and Tierna Davidson, soccer players for the KC Current and the Chicago Red Stars, respectively, are added to it. , who also suffered from serious injuries that will possibly keep them out of the NWSL regular season.
Let’s hope we don’t have any more bad news for the NWSL regular season and that the injuries respect the soccer players a little, because this situation has definitely attracted a lot of attention in the media, since it is unusual to see so many similar injuries in such a short time time frame.
#Bad #luck #Marta #misses #NWSL #season #due #injury
Leave a Reply