Unlucky period

Having broken the curse of Monte Carlo with the victory in his home GP, another one now seems to have been created for Charles Leclerc. The Ferrari driver continues to be plagued by bad luck and problems. It also happened in Austria, in today’s Sprint qualifying: when he was about to enter the track for his lap in the SQ3, Leclerc saw his single-seater stall in the pit exit lane.

Somehow the #16 red managed to restart and get on track, but too late to avoid taking the checkered flag. Therefore, no timed lap for him at the end of the session and therefore tenth starting position in what will be tomorrow’s Sprint race.

The radio dialogue with Bozzi

On the radio, Leclerc seemed understandably angry, not so much with the team in this case, but rather for the problem itself. Speaking to his track engineer Bryan Bozzi immediately after the incident, Leclerc was not satisfied with the answers he received from the pit wall: “What the hell happened, guys?” asked Leclerc. “The anti-stall went off,” Bozzi replied. “Yeah well, thanks, but it can’t stop the engine!” the Monegasque replied. Then, while he was parking the car in parc fermé, understandably annoyed, Leclerc asked again to be updated as soon as possible on what had happened: “Please let me know what it is. Before Mia[Djacic, Ferrari’s PR manager]’s interview.” [DjacicresponsabilePRFerrari”