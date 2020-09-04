Highlights: In the domestic stock market, on Friday, during the initial trading, Khoram’s glory was

Sensex breaks about 700 points and Nifty also plunges around 200 points

Trading was underway by over one per cent in both the major indices.

After the steep fall in the last session in the US market, trading in Asian markets on Friday was also going on with weakness.

Mumbai

Disappointing signals from foreign markets led to a chaos in the domestic stock market on Friday. The Sensex lost nearly 700 points and the Nifty also lost about 200 points. Later, both the major indices were trading down by more than one per cent.

The Sensex was down 448.76 points, or 1.15 per cent, at 38,542.18 from the previous session at 10.21 am while the Nifty was trading at 11,405.90, down by 121.55 points, or 1.05 per cent, from the previous session.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) 30-share major Sensex Sensex opened with a loss of 665.94 points at 38,325 and fell to 38,299.12 from the previous session, while the Sensex touched an upper level of 38,575.40 during early trading.

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) Nifty, a major sensitive index based on 50 stocks, opened with a gain of 173.05 points from the previous session at 11,354.40 and fell to 11,332.85. While the Nifty remained at an upper level of 11,409.80 during the opening trade. After the steep decline in the US market in the previous session, trading in Asian markets was also going on with weakness on Friday.