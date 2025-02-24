02/24/2025



Updated at 5:25 p.m.





Varapalo for Jorge Martínbrand new MotoGP world champion, who will not be able to defend his crown in the first Grand Prix of the year wearing the colors of Aprilia, his new team after he decided to leave Primac Pramac to become an official pilot of the Noale factory. The Madrid pilot has suffered a new injury this Monday when he fell while training, which is why he cannot be in Thailandwhere the 2025 World Cup starts, this next weekend.

As a consequence of the fall he has suffered, Martín has suffered a fracture in the left handwhich will force you to go through the operating room to repair it. Low time is still undetermined and will depend on how it evolves. The next Grand Prix is ​​the weekend of March 15 and 16 in Argentina. What is certain is that this injury is totally independent of what was being recovered. The Madrid fell in Sepang during the principle of February. A brutal fall, hitting his head on the floor and suffering a brain shock and a double fracture in the right hand and left foot.

Martinator is expected to pass through the operating room on Tuesday, with the aim of reducing the fracture and cutting the recovery deadlines. Precisely, this week I had a visit with the World Cup medical services so that the Doctor Ángel Charte He discharged him and allowed him to cool the monkey in Buriram, where he hoped to verify the success of his decision to sign with Aprilia after the disappointment of being discarded by Ducati for the official team, who opted for Marc Márquez. The setback in Sepang has deprived Martín to accumulate kilometers with his RS-GP, since he went to the ground at the beginning of the first session.

The goal now, beyond recovering well, is to arrive on time to run in the Río Hondo Termas Circuit in ArgentinaThe medical part that doctors offer on Tuesday will be key to knowing if two and a half weeks are enough so that it can be recovered. While Martín recovers, his substitute will be Lorenzo Savadoriwhich this year has been renewed two more seasons as a prisoner pilot. Next to Bezzecchi He will be in charge of trying to add the maximum possible points for the Noale factory.









“We are proud of confirming that Aprilia Racing will continue working with Lorenzo Savadori, one of the pillars of our project that, together with the test team, has allowed the extraordinary development of recent years,” he said Massimo RivolaGeneral Director of Aprilia Racing.