Are you comfortable with it, as a Lewis Hamilton hater. Will that dude-with-them-crazy-suits just go on a little longer in Formula 1. Have you again!

There are roughly 2 types of Dutch Formula 1 enthusiasts. You have fans of Max Verstappen and fans of the sport ‘in itself’. The first group has only been around since May 15, 2016, the day Max achieved his first ever GP victory in Spain and the second group, well… How long have you been watching? Precisely. Just sayin.

For the first group we have bad news, for the second group we have good news. It’s about Lewis Hamilton and if you’ve seen the headline of this article you already know what news we’re talking about. Exactly, Lewis Hamilton will not stop racing in Formula 1 for the time being.

Lewis Hamilton wants to continue

The 7-time world champion has indicated that he is far from planning to give the proverbial pipe to Maarten. Proverbially yes, because what should Maarten do with Lewis’s pipe? That would be a little crazy, right? But that aside. Lewis to sign a new contract with Mercedes.

He confirmed this in an interview with the BBC. According to Hamilton, there will be frequent meetings in the coming months and there will definitely be a new contract. And that while he is already under contract until the end of the coming season.

Will that eighth title come after all?

Lewis In that conversation, among other things, states that he wants to take revenge for last year’s Abu Dhabi race. He still states that his eighth world title was stolen by 1 wrong decision. In this case from Michael Masi. He is not someone who gives up so easily and wants to prove himself right on the track.

And that is fantastic news for sports enthusiasts. Because although Lewis is sometimes a bit of a whiner and he tries to screw everyone in all the time, (He left the track in turn 6 and probably in turn 9…) he is and remains a great driver. To see such a living legend at work for a few more seasons is a gift.

Because imagine that thanks to this decision we can look forward to another season like in 2021. That’s fun isn’t it? At least, for the real enthusiast of the sport.

And to the Verstappen success hooligans I only say; bad luck guys, Hamilton will stay for a while!

Good luck with hating!

This article Bad luck for the haters; Lewis Hamilton continues for a while appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Bad #luck #haters #Lewis #Hamilton #continues