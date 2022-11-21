For all two-wheel enthusiasts the name of Pedro Acosta it is one of those that has already been present for some time in the notebooks of future MotoGP protagonists. The very young Spanish talent won the Moto3 world title in 2021 and this year, after a difficult first part of the championship, he managed to win the rookie of the year in Moto2, finishing fifth overall in the general standings after also picking up three wins. Among these, that of him in the last Valencia GP allowed him to lock down the recognition reserved for the best rookie and, with it, also a special gift designed by KTM.

The Austrian manufacturer, for which Acosta has been racing since 2018, his first year in the CEV, had in fact organized a special private test with the specific aim of getting him on a MotoGP bike for the first time. The event was scheduled yesterday at the Jerez circuit. Unfortunately for Acosta however, in the end the long-awaited taste of the power that the top class racing cars express was canceled. Bad weather had a hand in it, pouring intermittent showers of rain on the track named after the great Angel Nieto. In the end, KTM preferred not to risk itpostponing Acosta’s debut on a MotoGP bike to December, when a new private test should be set up.