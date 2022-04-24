Another bitter harvest for Fernando Alonso in Emilia. Bad luck continues to be the Spaniard’s close companion in adventures, making him miss yet another opportunity for a good result in conditions – such as the wet ones at the start of the race – in which the champion’s stirrup makes the difference.

The two-time world champion was unintentionally hit by Mick Schumacher in the first lap of the Grand Prix, with the Haas driver who caught the Alpine # 14 on the right side while spinning. Result? Bottom damaged and belly torn shortly after, with a lot of radiators in plain sight.

“It was yet another unlucky race for us this season – commented Alonso – After a decent start, we moved up to eighth place but there was a lot of damage on the right side, from the bottom to the belly, so we couldn’t help but retire. It’s a shame because a little contact with Schumacher, obviously unintentional, destroyed our car and our race. After four races I thought I had at least 20 or 30 points in the championship, but I only have two. However, the season is still very long “.

Imola to forget even for Esteban Or with14th after having also collected one penalty of five seconds for a unsafe release at the pit stop against Hamilton: “It was a frustrating race for us, not being able to take home even a point. For me it was difficult from the start and the qualifying result compromised the rest of my weekend – said the Frenchman – We lacked a bit of pace and in the end we weren’t fast enough to get into the points, even without the five-second penalty. Imola is a really tight pit lane, but we’ll look at exactly what happened in the debriefing to see if it could be avoided. We will learn and carry on from this, and I am already looking forward to going to Miami ”.