Race stopped at the most beautiful moment

There Red flag exposed after Kevin Magnussen’s accident in Mexican Grand Prix has turned the tables, with the strategies of many pilots ruined by this sudden episode. Those who paid the price in particular were the two pilots of theAlfa Romeo, both looking for points for the first time since Qatar and intending to defend the Swiss team’s eighth position in the Constructors’ classification: two failed objectives, even if the conditions to be able to complete them were there. Not surprisingly, both Valtteri Bottas and Guanyu Zhou had finished qualifying in the top-10, in 9th and 10th place respectively.

No luck

The plans, however, went up in smoke due to the bad accident of the Haas Dane, which occurred precisely at the most unfavorable moment for the former Mercedes driver, who then finished in 14th position ahead of his teammatelast among the drivers to reach the finish line: “Today was difficult overall for the team, and also luck was not on our side – commented Bottas – the Safety Car came out just one lap after our pit, which meant we lost a lot of ground, as everyone else was able to change tires during the subsequent red flag. The race restart went well at first, but then I got stuck in a train for almost all of the remaining laps, ending up clash with Stroll towards the end. Of course, it’s disappointing to leave without points, especially as we had had a pretty positive weekend up until today. It wasn’t our day, but we still have three races to recover our position in the championship, starting with Brazil next week: we’ve been quite strong there in the past, so hopefully we can turn our luck around and get back to fighting.”

The absence of suitable tires

Little luck therefore, as for Zhou. For the Chinese driver, however, the problem encountered was different from that of his teammate, even in the field of strategies: “It was a frustrating day – he underlined – our race was practically destroyed by the red flag. I was one of the first to stop and switch to hard tires, but at the restart I was the one who had the most laps with the used hard tyres: everyone else had new medium or hard tyres, and it was over for us. I made a good restart, but it was impossible to maintain the position: the difference in grip was too much and I was an easy target for the rest of the race. It’s a shame, because we did a good job this weekend, and to leave with nothing done is really disappointing.”. With this double ‘zero’, Alfa Romeo is now in eighth place with 16 pointsbut a tied with AlphaTauriwhich thanks to Daniel Ricciardo’s 7th place managed to climb from last position, overtaking Haas.