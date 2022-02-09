Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn by Radu Jade with Katia Pascariu, Claudia Ieremia and Olimpia Mălai is officially available on Blu-Ray and DVD.

Provocative, ironic, pungent, vibrant. A powerful and very topical film that certainly does not leave you indifferent: Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn, the film winner of the Golden Bear at the last Berlin International Film Festival, arrives today on DVD and Blu-Ray. Directed by Radu Jude, set in Bucharest and shot in times of coronavirus, the film shocked and triumphed in Berlin, achieving the most important recognition among the applause of critics.

Emi (Katia Pascariu) teacher of a school in Bucharest, much loved by students, finds herself having to question everything she has conquered over the years with sweat and sacrifice, this because of a private erotic video with her husband that is spread Network. The viewer follows Emi’s pathfrom the initial walks in a noisy Bucharest, between jokes and malevolent glances, to a real trial set up in the school yard in which, as a “defendant”, she will have to answer the accusations and questions of her students’ parents.

The film in question is proposed as a biting satire capable of talking about very important values ​​- then as now – allowing the viewer to discuss them, especially as regards contradictions.

The film is also made to make people think, given that such cases have happened in reality and to pay the price, especially in the school field, has always been the victim. When we stop this old-fashioned mentality and certain intimacies stop being spread out of spite, we can really face a major change. Bad Luck Banging or Loony Porn therefore it is officially available in Blu-Ray, we advise you to give it a chance, but if you are undecided we advise you to take a look at our review.

The Home Video version contains only the trailer as extra content, leaving as the main protagonist only and only the entire film, lasting almost two hours. The film can be purchased under 15 € on Amazonand is now part of the 3 × 30 € promotion (you can see them here).