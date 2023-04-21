The Rossoneri dream ends a stone’s throw from the finish line. Abate’s Milan fought and tried, but lost the Youth League semifinal 3-1 against Hajduk Spalato. In Geneva, everything happens in the second half: the trio signed by Vrcic, Pukstas and Hrgovich sends the Croatians to the last act of the event, against Az (who beat Sporting on penalties in the afternoon).

Mirrored modules and 4-3-3 on both sides. In Diavolo there is no Bakoune (replaced by Casali) and Simic ends up on the bench, replaced by Nsiala. Abate relies on the offensive trio Cuenca-Sia-El Hilali, the Croatians give the keys to the attack to Vrcić, Antunović and Brajković. Soft start under the eyes of Maldini and Massara, at the Stade de Genève to closely observe the baby Rossoneri. After a few minutes of study, the semifinal comes on at half an hour: the occasion to note is the header from Cuenca, who finds the decisive deflection from Buljan and ends up on the crossbar. We go to rest without a goal.

COLLAPSE

The 17,000 Croatian fans push Hajduk, who at the beginning of the second half pass to the first lunge. Brajkovic overtook Nsiala on the right and put a low ball in the way for Vrcic, who beat Nava with a left foot from before (51′). Milan reacted in no time with an attempt by Stalmach and above all with El Hilali, who committed Buljan with a nice flick of a cross cut from the trocar. Abate’s youngsters didn’t fit in and around the hour of play Cuenca went one step away from par with a left-footed volley following a suggestion from Eletu, who was saved on the line. A few minutes later, Pukstas doubled his lead (69′): the midfielder was the quickest in the box and stole the time from all the defence, uncertain about a corner kick, pushing the ball into the net with his head. Not even time to rearrange his ideas and the Rossoneri rearguard betrayed again in the 75th minute: captain Coubis missed the disengagement, Hrgovic didn’t forgive and made it 3-0. Milan show their pride and Zeroli shortens the distance shortly after (83′), but the final assault is too little to overturn the result.