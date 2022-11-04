They all have beautiful long hair themselves, the three female dermatologists who work in Bad Hair Day (TLC) helping the balding fellow man. One of them quotes Dolly Parton: “The higher the hair, the closer to God.” Would such a luscious head of hair be a good advertisement for their clinics? Or is it painful for patients to see?

Bad Hair Day fits in the line of dr. Pimple Popper — another TLC show, in which a dermatologist drains horrific growths. In this new medical reality program people come along who are deeply weighed down by their baldness, or by their hair growth in unwanted places. The viewer can marvel at the imperfect human, and look through his fingers at the needles and scalpels that slide through the scalp in extreme close-up. The highlight is Charli, a woman with beard growth. The program keeps it tidy, but the association with the former fairground attraction is clear. Fortunately for Charli, removing hairs is easier than planting them.

Just like in dr. Pimple Popper the physical defects are associated with mental distress. The patients say they have become socially isolated. One woman suggests that the hair loss is a manifestation of her inner pain. Women in particular are mentally affected by hair problems as their appearance is considered important. That’s why the three dermatologists emphasize that they are women themselves, in a field dominated by men. The stubble woman says of previous consultations: “Male dermatologists did not understand that facial overgrowth is a problem.”

Climate-friendly inventions

The use of the climate week of the public broadcaster does not seem to sound the alarm bell, but to make the people aware and at the same time to remind them that everything will be fine. No fewer than three programs this week focused on climate-friendly inventions. Monday you had The state of the NetherlandsWednesday The world of tomorrowand Thursday went The Big Green Idea over that again. Harm Edens presented a show in which small entrepreneurs presented their own climate-friendly products to a jury of well-known Dutch people.

Climate entertainment, why not? We dance on the volcano. The show showed an alternative to palm oil, and sustainable clothes that you don’t have to wash. There was soup, sweets and pie made from discarded fruit and vegetables. The funeral can also be made more environmentally friendly by dissolving the deceased in caustic soda. This is called resomation and it will be legal from 2024.

It makes you happy, all those heartwarming initiatives to develop new consumer items that are less polluting than the traditional ones. Although it is of course much better to buy less, put climate journalist Diederik Jekel into perspective. The Dutchman buys an average of fifty new items of clothing every year and produces fifty kilos of waste, as we learned.

The whole idea of ​​this show is that the consumer at home can make the world a better place. Jekel said: “If we think it is important to do something about the climate, then politics and business will follow.” That sounds nice, but is problematically naive. Recycle tennis balls and sports shoes? Useful. Certainly do. But don’t pretend that’s the solution. Because it’s too little and it’s too slow.

“I can sometimes really be a doomsayer,” said presenter Hila Noorzai on Wednesday The world of tomorrow, ‘but at the end of this program I still have the idea that there is hope’. Her co-presenter Nick Schilder answered wryly: “And if we face destruction, we will do so with hope and optimism.”