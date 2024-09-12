Georgina Escoda He lives fashion as a vocation and he didn’t care Cold calling in many companies related to the sector to learn. This is what the founder of Bad Habits, the clothing brand to which she has dedicated a good part of her life, tells us.

Her business adventure began in 2007 with the Bimba y Lola company, of which Escoda opened one of the first franchises that year. In a short time she already had five in Catalonia. “Everything went very well, although I couldn’t raise my children, but I had to get on the train,” the founder smiles.

He tells how much he learned, but he felt that something was missing.He could manage, but not create. “I thought it would be good to put out everything I had in my head: what I would wear, what I would buy, without following fashions or trends,” says Escoda. An idea that materialized with the opening of a multi-brand store in Barcelona in 2017 where she put on sale pieces by designers such as Victoria Beckham or Steve Madden, who until then were not available in Spain.

The idea worked for her and she laid the first stone for a new adventure. “I noticed that these brands were lacking basics, so I started to design my own pieces with fabrics and patterns that suited my taste.” The result was encouraging. She saw how they flew off the shelves and how other brands asked her for hers. She developed a business plan and for three years she has launched two collections (summer and winter) that she maintains to date, with about 300 references in total, compared to 50 at the beginning. This season, the progression led her to do away with most of the brands she worked for and focus on her own.

Points of sale

Ninety percent of the clothing is produced in local companies and is concentrated in Madrid and Catalonia, except for jeans, which arrive from Tunisia or India. The next step is to move all production to Spain. The brand only has the Barcelona store, but its clothing is sold in more than 105 multi-brand stores, most of them in Spain, with Catalonia, Madrid and the north as the areas with the greatest presence. It has also crossed the border and can be found in showrooms in Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg, France and, recently, in Ireland. In addition, it has designed a route with new destinations, such as the United Kingdom or Los Angeles, in the United States, although the closest, according to Escoda, will be Paris.

At the same time, Madrid is also in the plans. “I have agents looking for premises here. We were already there before the pandemic, but the situation forced us to close.”

Bad Habits clothes are designed for women between 35 and 55 years old, generally independent, who like fashion but do not follow trends. “They want to dress elegantly, without attracting attention and are nonconformist, with a touch of mischief,” says Escoda. A public that has suits and shirts as their favorite garments. “When I design any piece I try it on in all sizes, from 36 to 44, to make sure it fits well. That is my main goal, along with quality at a reasonable price,” she says.

Since its arrival on the market, its business has grown exponentially. With 15 employees at present, last year it had a turnover of 1.7 million euros, of which 60% came from physical stores and the rest from online. For this year, its forecasts point to a turnover of three million. Among its projects is to expand the range. “We have many requests to make men’s clothing and we might try it,” he says.

Follow all the information of Economy and Business in Facebook and Xor in our weekly newsletter